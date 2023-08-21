Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
