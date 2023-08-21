Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

