Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,560.4% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 119.3% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,856 shares of company stock worth $9,031,034 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.