Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Allegion worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $107.63 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.95. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.