Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) traded down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 24,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wilton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$35.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

