White Pine Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,481,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,157,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% in the first quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 335,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 485,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,322,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

