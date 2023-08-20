Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $161.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

