VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 274.53% from the stock’s previous close.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VQS stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. VIQ Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.63% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VIQ Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

