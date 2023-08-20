Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

