Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.93 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

