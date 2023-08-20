Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Down 3.2%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

