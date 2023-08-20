US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $92.60.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

