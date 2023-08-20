US Bancorp DE Sells 718 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,868,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,152,000 after acquiring an additional 98,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Incyte by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Incyte by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,886,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,557,000 after acquiring an additional 416,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Down 0.3 %

INCY opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.