US Bancorp DE Sells 277 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 374.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 51,212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $53.30.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.