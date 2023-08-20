US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,713 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.25. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.