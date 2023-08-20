US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

