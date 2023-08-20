US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,751,000 after buying an additional 164,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after buying an additional 282,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $41.52 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

