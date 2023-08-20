US Bancorp DE Acquires 996 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 184,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

