Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities raised shares of Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.14.

Shares of UHS opened at $128.56 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

