Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $641.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.54%.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
