Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $46.43 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $641.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Stories

