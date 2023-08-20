UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UNF. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Stock Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.24. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $150.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.