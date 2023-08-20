UGI (NYSE:UGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. UGI has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,363,000 after purchasing an additional 197,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

