Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Shares of UI opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.99 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $350.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

