Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.