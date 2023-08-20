U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $67.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 153,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 129,755 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

