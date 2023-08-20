thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 1%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.09 ($7.71) and last traded at €7.11 ($7.73). Approximately 2,319,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.18 ($7.80).

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.10.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

