Thomas Tu Sells 24,926 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NARI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

