Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.75 ($1.13). 5,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 98,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4,437.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Andrew Long sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £855,000 ($1,084,612.46). 40.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

