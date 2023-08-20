StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.46.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

