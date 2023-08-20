StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Unilever (NYSE:UL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unilever Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

