StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UMH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $15.05 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $982.31 million, a P/E ratio of -45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -248.48%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,057 shares of company stock worth $17,006 in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

