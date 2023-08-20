StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.70.

UGP stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

