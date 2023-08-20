Stephen P. Theobald Sells 16,949 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.6 %

WD stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $110.87.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walker & Dunlop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.