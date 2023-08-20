Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.