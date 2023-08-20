Samuel Agresta Sells 311,297 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Agresta sold 311,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $2,568,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

FHTX opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.21. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

