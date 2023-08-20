Samuel Agresta Sells 311,297 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Agresta sold 311,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $2,568,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
FHTX opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $330.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.21. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
