Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.11.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.82 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,227.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

