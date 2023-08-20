Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.30.

NYSE PFGC opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.37. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $119,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

