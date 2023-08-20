Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $191,364.44.
- On Monday, August 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $1,116,750.00.
- On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,102,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $1,101,000.00.
- On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.
- On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $576,337.80.
- On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.
- On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50.
- On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.
- On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
