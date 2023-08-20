Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,283 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $191,364.44.

On Monday, August 14th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $1,116,750.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $1,102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $1,101,000.00.

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 13,060 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $576,337.80.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,825 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $257,115.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $1,132,750.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.