New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,933 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 52,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $556,371.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,417,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,430,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 295,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,627 shares of company stock valued at $25,268,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.