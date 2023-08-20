NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

