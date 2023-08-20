Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,629,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,471,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

