Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 4,641 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,157,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the first quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 335,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,798,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 485,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.6% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 467,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,447,000 after buying an additional 304,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $127.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.