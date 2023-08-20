Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 27,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Lara Exploration Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.35 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.