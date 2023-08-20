KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

