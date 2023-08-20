Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 443,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

