Investment House LLC Sells 6,263 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

