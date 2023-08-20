Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading Up 1.2%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.32. Approximately 19,487 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 74,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXJ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,419,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 696,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 721.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 854,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 1,362.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 770,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 717,569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 398,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 78.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 613,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 269,411 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

