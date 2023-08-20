Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells 36,676 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,976.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inari Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -214.20 and a beta of 1.05. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,271,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Inari Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 17.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after purchasing an additional 406,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.22.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

