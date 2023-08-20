Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,419,625.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Globe Life stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

