Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) VP William R. Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,684,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,267,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $82,706,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $41,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

