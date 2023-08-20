ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 1.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. 16,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.